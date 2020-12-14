Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] is 235.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] loss -2.64% on the last trading session, reaching $11.06 price per share at the time. The company report on December 10, 2020 that INOVIO and Advaccine Announce First Dosing of Subject in Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Candidate INO-4800 in China.

Dosing marks a key milestone for INO-4800 in China and its second Phase 2 clinical trial globally.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases and cancer, and Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co., Ltd. (“Advaccine”), an emerging biotech company with next-generation technology in vaccines – both preventive and therapeutic, announced the successful dosing of its first subject in its Phase 2 clinical trial for COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate, INO-4800, in China. The Phase 2 clinical trial being conducted in China is independent of the INNOVATE Phase 2/3 clinical trial of INO-4800 being advanced in the U.S. and will enroll approximately 640 participants who are 18 years or older. Advaccine is conducting and funding the Phase 2 trial in China, which is expected to fully enroll by the end of this month.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 169.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.92 billion with the latest information. INO stock price has been found in the range of $10.814 to $11.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.19M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 7133573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $13.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 916.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

Trading performance analysis for INO stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.22. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 308.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.17 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.37, while it was recorded at 11.59 for the last single week of trading, and 13.53 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2855.31. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2902.75.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -122.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -127.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -264.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,896.79. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,836.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$615,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

There are presently around $674 million, or 36.60% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,712,189, which is approximately -0.519% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,350,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.41 million in INO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $88.5 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 13.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 9,279,101 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 4,910,982 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 46,755,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,945,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,903,857 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,739,917 shares during the same period.