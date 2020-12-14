Imperial Capital lifts Napco Security Technologies Inc. [NSSC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Napco Security Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: NSSC] plunged by -$4.27 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $26.45 during the day while it closed the day at $26.16. The company report on December 11, 2020 that NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of 2,233,071 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) (“NAPCO”), one of the world’s leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school security and safety solutions, announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary public offering of 2,233,071 shares of its common stock at an offering price to the public of $26.00 per share (the “Offering”). The shares are being sold by NAPCO’s Chairman of the Board and President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard L. Soloway (the “Selling Stockholder”). Additionally, the Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase from him up to an additional 334,961 shares of common stock. The Offering is expected to close on December 15, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

NAPCO is not issuing or selling any shares of common stock in the Offering and therefore will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of common stock being sold in the Offering by the Selling Stockholder. Upon completion of the Offering, and assuming full exercise by the underwriters of the option to purchase additional shares from the Selling Stockholder, the Selling Stockholder will continue to own approximately 20% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of NAPCO.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -15.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NSSC stock has inclined by 15.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.50% and lost -10.99% year-on date.

The market cap for NSSC stock reached $558.25 million, with 18.35 million shares outstanding and 11.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 69.09K shares, NSSC reached a trading volume of 1948939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSSC shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Napco Security Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Napco Security Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on NSSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Napco Security Technologies Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for NSSC in the course of the last twelve months was 58.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. [NSSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.88. With this latest performance, NSSC shares dropped by -11.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.17 for Napco Security Technologies Inc. [NSSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.15, while it was recorded at 29.86 for the last single week of trading, and 23.18 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Napco Security Technologies Inc. [NSSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.50 and a Gross Margin at +43.01. Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.41.

Return on Total Capital for NSSC is now 15.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Napco Security Technologies Inc. [NSSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.14. Additionally, NSSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Napco Security Technologies Inc. [NSSC] managed to generate an average of $7,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Napco Security Technologies Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NSSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Napco Security Technologies Inc. go to 1.50%.

There are presently around $231 million, or 54.90% of NSSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NSSC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 837,767, which is approximately -1.009% of the company’s market cap and around 35.80% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 762,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.96 million in NSSC stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $16.15 million in NSSC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Napco Security Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Napco Security Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:NSSC] by around 994,475 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 831,736 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 7,014,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,840,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NSSC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 95,373 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 326,165 shares during the same period.