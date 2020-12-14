Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] moved up 41.94: Why It’s Important

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ: HJLI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 41.94% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 56.37%. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Hancock Jaffe to Provide VenoValve and CoreoGraft Updates at Ladenburg Thalmann R&D Showcase Webinar on December 16, 2020.

VenoValve and CoreoGraft Primary Investigators to Present at Webinar.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, announced that on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 1:00 Eastern time, Ladenburg Thalmann will host an R&D Showcase Webinar for Hancock Jaffe at which HJLI will provide updates on the VenoValve and CoreoGraft clinical studies.

Over the last 12 months, HJLI stock rose by 2.58%. The average equity rating for HJLI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.16 million, with 1.45 million shares outstanding and 1.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 107.89K shares, HJLI stock reached a trading volume of 19523952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. is set at 1.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00.

HJLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.37. With this latest performance, HJLI shares gained by 34.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HJLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.68 for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.80, while it was recorded at 8.64 for the last single week of trading, and 9.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -22681.85. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24406.74.

Return on Total Capital for HJLI is now -365.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -424.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -503.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -218.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.53. Additionally, HJLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] managed to generate an average of -$635,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of HJLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HJLI stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,150, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; GLADSTONE INSTITUTIONAL ADVISORY LLC, holding 1,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in HJLI stocks shares; and LPL FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $12000.0 in HJLI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ:HJLI] by around 6,152 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 14,163 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 11,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HJLI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,150 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 14,163 shares during the same period.