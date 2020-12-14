Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] is -30.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [NYSE: GNK] plunged by -$0.49 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.815 during the day while it closed the day at $7.40. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK), the largest U.S. headquartered drybulk shipowner focused on the transportation of major and minor bulk commodities globally, announced its participation in Noble Capital Markets’ C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The interview was led by Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Poe Fratt. Joining Poe was John Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited. Key topics discussed in this interview include:.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stock has also loss -6.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNK stock has inclined by 1.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.45% and lost -30.32% year-on date.

The market cap for GNK stock reached $329.82 million, with 41.93 million shares outstanding and 28.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 159.00K shares, GNK reached a trading volume of 1325416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNK shares is $10.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DNB Markets have made an estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on GNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

GNK stock trade performance evaluation

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.68. With this latest performance, GNK shares gained by 7.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.05 for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.28, while it was recorded at 7.70 for the last single week of trading, and 6.47 for the last 200 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.23 and a Gross Margin at +8.02. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.37.

Return on Total Capital for GNK is now -0.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.51. Additionally, GNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] managed to generate an average of -$44,610 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNK.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $246 million, or 81.90% of GNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNK stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 10,486,622, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.93% of the total institutional ownership; STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 8,165,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.42 million in GNK stocks shares; and APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $40.08 million in GNK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [NYSE:GNK] by around 374,427 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 457,213 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 32,420,145 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,251,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNK stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 154,941 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 100,847 shares during the same period.