Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC] moved up 6.51: Why It’s Important

Freedom Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: FRHC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.51% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.21%. The company report on September 1, 2020 that LD Micro — 360 Companies Set to Present this Week.

LD Micro announced the final list of companies slated to present at the upcoming LD 500, taking place September 1st-4th, 2020, exclusively online.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Registration details and the company schedule can be seen here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com.

Over the last 12 months, FRHC stock rose by 212.93%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.49 billion, with 58.36 million shares outstanding and 15.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 411.40K shares, FRHC stock reached a trading volume of 1309848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freedom Holding Corp. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRHC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

FRHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.21. With this latest performance, FRHC shares gained by 44.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 212.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.52 for Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.96, while it was recorded at 43.76 for the last single week of trading, and 21.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Freedom Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.84 and a Gross Margin at +74.45. Freedom Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.54.

Return on Total Capital for FRHC is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.90. Additionally, FRHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC] managed to generate an average of $16,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Freedom Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72 million, or 2.80% of FRHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRHC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 836,086, which is approximately 30.453% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 179,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.19 million in FRHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.87 million in FRHC stock with ownership of nearly 26.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freedom Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Freedom Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:FRHC] by around 385,008 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 108,015 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,084,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,577,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRHC stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,336 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 70,503 shares during the same period.