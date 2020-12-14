For Progyny Inc. [PGNY], Analyst sees a rise to $35. What next?

Progyny Inc. [NASDAQ: PGNY] surged by $2.7 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $40.21 during the day while it closed the day at $40.06. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Progyny Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Healthcare and Technology Leaders.

Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, announced the appointment of two new members to its board of directors, effective November 16, 2020. Joining the board are Malissia R. Clinton, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of The Aerospace Corporation and Roger Holstein, Managing Director of Vestar Capital Partners.

“I am excited to welcome Malissia and Roger to the Board and to have both our shareholders and the management team benefit from their valuable perspectives and decades of healthcare and technology leadership. They will bring strategic guidance and complementary skills and experiences to the Company as we transition from an emerging growth company to an enduring, high growth innovator and industry leader,” said David Schlanger, Chief Executive Officer of Progyny.

Progyny Inc. stock has also gained 6.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PGNY stock has inclined by 43.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 77.18% and gained 45.94% year-on date.

The market cap for PGNY stock reached $3.24 billion, with 86.27 million shares outstanding and 54.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 763.76K shares, PGNY reached a trading volume of 1489941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGNY shares is $39.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Progyny Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Progyny Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on PGNY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progyny Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGNY in the course of the last twelve months was 154.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Progyny Inc. [PGNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.60. With this latest performance, PGNY shares gained by 34.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.47 for Progyny Inc. [PGNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.32, while it was recorded at 37.84 for the last single week of trading, and 26.24 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Progyny Inc. [PGNY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.21 and a Gross Margin at +19.81. Progyny Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.73.

Return on Total Capital for PGNY is now 15.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Progyny Inc. [PGNY] managed to generate an average of -$51,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.40.Progyny Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Progyny Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Progyny Inc. go to 69.45%.

There are presently around $2,062 million, or 83.60% of PGNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGNY stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 16,990,118, which is approximately -12.014% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 4,857,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.6 million in PGNY stocks shares; and FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $160.09 million in PGNY stock with ownership of nearly 7.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Progyny Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Progyny Inc. [NASDAQ:PGNY] by around 11,303,212 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 6,333,157 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 33,846,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,482,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGNY stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,617,170 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,898,886 shares during the same period.