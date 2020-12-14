For Evogene Ltd. [EVGN], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Evogene Ltd. [NASDAQ: EVGN] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.71 during the day while it closed the day at $4.10. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Evogene Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 18, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Evogene Ltd. stock has also gained 5.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVGN stock has inclined by 54.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 294.23% and gained 169.74% year-on date.

The market cap for EVGN stock reached $145.86 million, with 35.58 million shares outstanding and 25.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, EVGN reached a trading volume of 1546250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Evogene Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2013, representing the official price target for Evogene Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evogene Ltd. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 181.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89.

Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.67. With this latest performance, EVGN shares gained by 58.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 294.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 210.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.26 for Evogene Ltd. [EVGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 1.87 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3019.92 and a Gross Margin at -312.08. Evogene Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2405.31.

Return on Total Capital for EVGN is now -39.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.92. Additionally, EVGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] managed to generate an average of -$451,281 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

There are presently around $35 million, or 23.96% of EVGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGN stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,618,845, which is approximately 1068.615% of the company’s market cap and around 18.12% of the total institutional ownership; WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC, holding 2,757,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.3 million in EVGN stocks shares; and SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.53 million in EVGN stock with ownership of nearly 29.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evogene Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Evogene Ltd. [NASDAQ:EVGN] by around 4,566,603 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 2,269,763 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,657,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,493,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,245 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,820,909 shares during the same period.