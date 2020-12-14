Equus Total Return Inc. [EQS] moved up 46.90: Why It’s Important

Equus Total Return Inc. [NYSE: EQS] jumped around 0.53 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.66 at the close of the session, up 46.90%. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Equus Announces Pending Sale of Its Interest in Palletone, Inc.

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE: EQS) (“Equus” or the “Company”) announced that the Board of Directors of UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) has approved the purchase of 100% of the equity of PalletOne, Inc. for approximately $232 million. The price assumes a cash free, debt free balance sheet. UFP also agreed to pay $18 million for PalletOne’s recent capital expenditures. The transaction is subject to a net working capital adjustment and is expected to close on December 28, 2020 pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

In October 2001, Equus made its initial investment in PalletOne and was one of two institutional funds to finance the creation of PalletOne from certain of the remnants of a former pallet manufacturing conglomerate. PalletOne has since risen to become one of the largest wooden pallet manufacturers in the United States and a major regional supplier of treated wood to retail lumber outlets and home improvement stores in the Southeastern U.S. In recent years, Equus has worked closely with the management team and board of PalletOne to monetize its investment, and ’s announcement is a culmination of these efforts.

Compared to the average trading volume of 35.36K shares, EQS reached a trading volume of 1269987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equus Total Return Inc. [EQS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equus Total Return Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60.

How has EQS stock performed recently?

Equus Total Return Inc. [EQS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.90. With this latest performance, EQS shares gained by 50.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.62 for Equus Total Return Inc. [EQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1806, while it was recorded at 1.2320 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2238 for the last 200 days.

Equus Total Return Inc. [EQS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Equus Total Return Inc. [EQS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.30% of EQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQS stocks are: WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 210,276, which is approximately -13.752% of the company’s market cap and around 46.88% of the total institutional ownership; BULLDOG INVESTORS, LLC, holding 91,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in EQS stocks shares; and WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC, currently with $96000.0 in EQS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Equus Total Return Inc. [NYSE:EQS] by around 43,622 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 128,255 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 390,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 562,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,622 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 17,190 shares during the same period.