Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] Revenue clocked in at $2.27 billion, up 4.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] plunged by -$1.43 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $32.49 during the day while it closed the day at $30.88. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Envista Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) announced results for the third quarter 2020.

For the third quarter, the Company’s net income was $35.6 million, or $0.22 per share. For the same period, adjusted net income was $77.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended October 2, 2020 was $131.9 million, an 18.6% increase compared to $111.2 million for the comparable period in 2019.

Envista Holdings Corporation stock has also loss -4.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVST stock has inclined by 19.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 47.96% and gained 4.18% year-on date.

The market cap for NVST stock reached $5.16 billion, with 159.70 million shares outstanding and 159.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, NVST reached a trading volume of 1150185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $31.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 22.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

NVST stock trade performance evaluation

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.54. With this latest performance, NVST shares gained by 4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.14 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.16, while it was recorded at 31.73 for the last single week of trading, and 22.38 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.56 and a Gross Margin at +55.10. Envista Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.91.

Return on Total Capital for NVST is now 5.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.43. Additionally, NVST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] managed to generate an average of $17,408 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Envista Holdings Corporation posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to 0.10%.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,420 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 24,837,910, which is approximately 8.101% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C, holding 14,259,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $440.34 million in NVST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $421.84 million in NVST stock with ownership of nearly -5.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Envista Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST] by around 17,582,073 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 15,223,821 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 142,720,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,525,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVST stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,233,221 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 6,827,848 shares during the same period.