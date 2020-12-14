Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] Revenue clocked in at $28.16 billion, down -23.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] jumped around 0.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $21.61 at the close of the session, up 1.12%. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Enterprise Joins The Alliance to End Plastic Waste.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) announced it has become a member of The Alliance to End Plastic Waste, an international community of CEOs from across the plastic value chain who are committed to addressing the global plastic waste challenge. Formed in 2019, the alliance partners with a diverse and growing network of organizations, technical leaders, engineers and scientists, all dedicated to the goal of ending plastic waste. To achieve this goal, the alliance focuses on four strategic areas: infrastructure, innovation, education and clean up.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

“From medical supplies, including PPE to fight COVID-19, to food packaging and electronics, plastics have transformed the world, while improving the health and quality of life for people around the globe, particularly those in developing nations,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, co-chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “As a vital midstream link in the plastic value chain, Enterprise recognizes its responsibility to balance the benefits of these products that are essential to our daily lives, with minimizing their impact to the environment. We are honored to join with other members of the alliance who share that same vision and commitment.”.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock is now -23.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EPD Stock saw the intraday high of $21.74 and lowest of $21.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.22, which means current price is +110.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.42M shares, EPD reached a trading volume of 6520247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $24.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has EPD stock performed recently?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.09. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 18.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.00 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.24, while it was recorded at 21.05 for the last single week of trading, and 17.72 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.61 and a Gross Margin at +16.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Total Capital for EPD is now 10.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.41. Additionally, EPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] managed to generate an average of $625,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to -0.90%.

Insider trade positions for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

There are presently around $15,856 million, or 32.50% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 70,092,038, which is approximately -8.86% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC, holding 56,197,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in EPD stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $899.66 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly -5.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 24,171,598 shares. Additionally, 441 investors decreased positions by around 77,182,380 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 632,400,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 733,754,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,214,634 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 7,717,936 shares during the same period.