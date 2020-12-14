Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] Stock trading around $4.96 per share: What’s Next?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.53% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.88%. The company report on December 11, 2020 that European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for HEPLISAV-B®, Dynavax’s Two Dose Adult Hepatitis B Adjuvanted Vaccine.

– Positive CHMP recommendation based on safety and immunogenicity results from three Phase 3 clinical trials and post-marketing safety results.

– Statistically significantly higher and faster rates of protection, with similar safety compared to Engerix-B in all three trials.

Over the last 12 months, DVAX stock dropped by -24.04%. The average equity rating for DVAX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $500.51 million, with 109.82 million shares outstanding and 108.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, DVAX stock reached a trading volume of 3351786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on DVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

DVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, DVAX shares gained by 11.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.44 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.41, while it was recorded at 4.76 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynavax Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -338.44 and a Gross Margin at +27.47. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -433.29.

Return on Total Capital for DVAX is now -60.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -427.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,647.59. Additionally, DVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,610.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] managed to generate an average of -$660,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

DVAX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVAX.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $437 million, or 80.90% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 11,603,107, which is approximately 129.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 10,946,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.3 million in DVAX stocks shares; and BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $54.04 million in DVAX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX] by around 18,539,354 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 11,243,963 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 58,334,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,117,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVAX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,732,858 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,116,673 shares during the same period.