Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] – find out why.

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] slipped around -19.32 points on Friday, while shares priced at $353.96 at the close of the session, down -5.18%. The company report on December 3, 2020 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021.

Product revenue of $148.5 million, representing 115% year-over-year growth.

Remaining performance obligations of $927.9 million, representing 240% year-over-year growth.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 6344547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $297.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $350, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on SNOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 26.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 215.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.92.

How has SNOW stock performed recently?

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.70.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.28 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 275.70, while it was recorded at 375.49 for the last single week of trading.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.26 and a Gross Margin at +55.97. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.65.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -58.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.93. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Insider trade positions for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 65,942,001 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,942,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 329 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,942,001 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.