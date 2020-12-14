Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] moved up 1.52: Why It’s Important

By Annabelle Farmer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRBP] gained 1.52% on the last trading session, reaching $1.34 price per share at the time. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference.

Fireside chat with live audio webcast on Thursday, November 19th at 12:35 PM EST.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system, announced that Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:35 PM EST.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. represents 81.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $110.90 million with the latest information. CRBP stock price has been found in the range of $1.28 to $1.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.25M shares, CRBP reached a trading volume of 5034918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CRBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

Trading performance analysis for CRBP stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.63. With this latest performance, CRBP shares gained by 9.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.55 for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2024, while it was recorded at 1.3500 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8701 for the last 200 days.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -226.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -197.69.

Return on Total Capital for CRBP is now -375.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -342.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -424.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.40. Additionally, CRBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] managed to generate an average of -$506,764 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRBP.

An analysis of insider ownership at Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]

There are presently around $76 million, or 70.30% of CRBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRBP stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 16,618,149, which is approximately 445.558% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,903,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.91 million in CRBP stocks shares; and KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $6.76 million in CRBP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRBP] by around 21,229,074 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 10,417,769 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 24,821,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,467,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRBP stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 780,325 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 8,112,768 shares during the same period.

