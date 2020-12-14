Citigroup slashes price target on Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] – find out why.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CD] closed the trading session at $19.79 on 12/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.91, while the highest price level was $20.10. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Chindata Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, CD reached to a volume of 3373697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CD shares is $6.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Limited is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.27.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.46.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.71 for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.63, while it was recorded at 18.43 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.27 and a Gross Margin at +24.62. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.45.

Return on Total Capital for CD is now -1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.07. Additionally, CD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Positions in Chindata Group Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CD] by around 67,999,215 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,999,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CD stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,999,215 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.