Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Citigroup lifts Aegon N.V. [AEG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Brandon Evans

Aegon N.V. [NYSE: AEG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.11% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.83%. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Aegon Capital Markets Day: Leader in investment, protection, and retirement solutions.

At ’s Capital Markets Day, Aegon CEO Lard Friese announces the company’s new strategy and financial targets for the period 2021 to 2023.

Financial Targets 2021 – 2023.

Over the last 12 months, AEG stock dropped by -23.26%. The one-year Aegon N.V. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -40.08. The average equity rating for AEG stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.88 billion, with 2.05 billion shares outstanding and 1.81 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, AEG stock reached a trading volume of 1775670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aegon N.V. [AEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $2.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Aegon N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Aegon N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon N.V. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.05.

AEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Aegon N.V. [AEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.83. With this latest performance, AEG shares gained by 6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.37 for Aegon N.V. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.21, while it was recorded at 3.71 for the last single week of trading, and 2.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aegon N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aegon N.V. [AEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.20. Aegon N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.71.

Return on Total Capital for AEG is now 3.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.65. Additionally, AEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] managed to generate an average of $52,153 per employee.

AEG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aegon N.V. go to 38.40%.

Aegon N.V. [AEG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $582 million, or 8.20% of AEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 118,624,517, which is approximately 1.892% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, holding 5,497,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.41 million in AEG stocks shares; and APERIO GROUP, LLC, currently with $16.77 million in AEG stock with ownership of nearly -0.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aegon N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Aegon N.V. [NYSE:AEG] by around 3,804,337 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 7,805,966 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 153,396,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,006,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEG stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 236,317 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,148,981 shares during the same period.

