Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] gain 29.39% so far this year. What now?

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CEMI] price plunged by -5.14 percent to reach at -$0.32. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel and 510(k) Submission of the Rapid DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test System.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI) a leading point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, announced it has been awarded a contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response. The contract will support the development and pursuit of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a rapid, multiplex DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel point-of-care test system using Chembio’s proprietary DPP technology for the upcoming flu season.

The contract also supports preparation of a submission in pursuit of FDA 510(k) clearance for the rapid DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system that was recently submitted to the FDA for an EUA. The award totals $12,691,726.

A sum of 1020403 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.10M shares. Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares reached a high of $6.24 and dropped to a low of $5.8601 until finishing in the latest session at $5.90.

The one-year CEMI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.44. The average equity rating for CEMI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEMI shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.67. With this latest performance, CEMI shares gained by 31.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.41 for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.16, while it was recorded at 6.26 for the last single week of trading, and 6.24 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.58 and a Gross Margin at +35.02. Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.68.

Return on Total Capital for CEMI is now -30.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.41. Additionally, CEMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] managed to generate an average of -$42,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. go to 25.00%.

There are presently around $37 million, or 38.80% of CEMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,305,568, which is approximately 18.99% of the company’s market cap and around 13.89% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,169,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.9 million in CEMI stocks shares; and SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC, currently with $3.71 million in CEMI stock with ownership of nearly 63.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CEMI] by around 1,196,993 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,181,097 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,914,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,292,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEMI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 170,927 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,783,925 shares during the same period.