Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] moved up 1.11: Why It’s Important

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] gained 1.11% on the last trading session, reaching $19.17 price per share at the time. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Bed Bath & Beyond® And buybuy BABY® To Help Customers Beat The Holiday Rush With Free Same Day Delivery.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) announced a limited-time free Same Day Delivery promotion available to Bed Bath & Beyond® and buybuy BABY® customers. The three-day promotion launches in partnership with Shipt on Monday, December 14, 2020, enabling customers to beat the holiday rush by having their holiday gifts and essentials delivered direct to their doorstep, free of charge, within hours of ordering on bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com. Customers can enjoy more ways to save than ever before, including 20% off their total purchase on Curbside Pickup or Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store (BOPIS) orders from Thursday, December 17, 2020, to Thursday, December 24, 2020, making it easier, more convenient, and better value than ever to shop with certainty for the holiday.

From Monday, December 14, 2020, to Wednesday, December 16, 2020, free Same Day Delivery will be available on eligible products and orders over $39. Orders placed after 1pm will arrive the next day. Customers, including BEYOND+ members, residing in eligible zip codes for Same Day Delivery must shop online at bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com to receive the promotion and will be able to apply any valid coupons. Same Day Delivery for orders placed on the sites are fulfilled by Shipt’s last-mile service, Shipt Driven.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. represents 124.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.39 billion with the latest information. BBBY stock price has been found in the range of $18.90 to $19.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.22M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 6274156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $24.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $28, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on BBBY stock. On October 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BBBY shares from 13 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBBY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for BBBY stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 129.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.34 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.25, while it was recorded at 18.88 for the last single week of trading, and 12.02 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.77 and a Gross Margin at +31.72. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.50.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -1.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.51. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] managed to generate an average of -$11,160 per employee.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,000.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. go to 79.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

There are presently around $2,760 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,293,929, which is approximately -3.505% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,102,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.19 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $237.66 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -3.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 28,331,746 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 23,644,501 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 91,999,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,975,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,347,333 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 8,246,512 shares during the same period.