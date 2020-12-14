Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] Stock trading around $6.68 per share: What’s Next?

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] gained 13.22% on the last trading session, reaching $6.68 price per share at the time. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Ardelyx to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative first-in-class medicines to improve treatment for people with kidney and cardiovascular diseases, announced that a webcast of Mike Raab, president and chief executive officer of Ardelyx, and Susan Rodriguez, chief commercial officer, participating in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference will be available at 10 a.m. ET.

To access the webcast of Ardelyx’s presentation please visit the Events and Presentations page within the Ardelyx website at https://ir.ardelyx.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Ardelyx website for 60 days following the presentation.

Ardelyx Inc. represents 89.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $532.53 million with the latest information. ARDX stock price has been found in the range of $6.56 to $7.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 488.73K shares, ARDX reached a trading volume of 2317422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ARDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.70. With this latest performance, ARDX shares gained by 15.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.72 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.70, while it was recorded at 6.22 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1728.14 and a Gross Margin at +6.46. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1797.77.

Return on Total Capital for ARDX is now -44.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.30. Additionally, ARDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] managed to generate an average of -$1,078,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ardelyx Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

There are presently around $518 million, or 86.40% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 13,633,582, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6,260,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.82 million in ARDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $39.11 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly -1.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 3,901,679 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 3,967,778 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 69,673,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,543,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,699,781 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,144,675 shares during the same period.