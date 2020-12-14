Aphria Inc. [APHA] is 52.68% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aphria Inc. [NASDAQ: APHA] loss -2.92% on the last trading session, reaching $7.97 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2020 that CEOs of Aphria, Icanic Brands, Sundial Growers, and Tilray, Discuss New Cannabis Technologies, Evolving Consumer Tastes, Markets – and Profits.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN), Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) (TSX: APHA), and Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL).

Cannabis leaders are focusing on serving rapidly growing consumer demand, and evolving tastes. Innovation in premium branding, growing technologies, manufacturing with operational execution are key in the drive towards profitability. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:.

Aphria Inc. represents 289.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.31 billion with the latest information. APHA stock price has been found in the range of $7.92 to $8.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.63M shares, APHA reached a trading volume of 5769623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aphria Inc. [APHA]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Aphria Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Aphria Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aphria Inc. is set at 0.53 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49.

Trading performance analysis for APHA stock

Aphria Inc. [APHA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.12. With this latest performance, APHA shares gained by 43.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APHA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.03 for Aphria Inc. [APHA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.98, while it was recorded at 8.18 for the last single week of trading, and 4.53 for the last 200 days.

Aphria Inc. [APHA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aphria Inc. [APHA] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.76 and a Gross Margin at +9.95. Aphria Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.74.

Return on Total Capital for APHA is now -5.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aphria Inc. [APHA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.98. Additionally, APHA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aphria Inc. [APHA] managed to generate an average of -$75,676 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aphria Inc. [APHA]

There are presently around $245 million, or 15.10% of APHA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APHA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,499,273, which is approximately 7.476% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 4,947,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.43 million in APHA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $18.29 million in APHA stock with ownership of nearly 12.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aphria Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Aphria Inc. [NASDAQ:APHA] by around 3,579,127 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 5,505,191 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 21,694,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,778,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APHA stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 584,276 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,415,465 shares during the same period.