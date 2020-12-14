Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Revenue clocked in at $133.90 million, up 12.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] price surged by 8.72 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Purecane, the Revolutionary Sweetener Derived from Sugarcane, Wins 2020 Popular Science Best of What’s New Award.

Product recognized as one of the “100 greatest innovations of 2020”.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

PurecaneTM a pioneering clean sweetener from Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS), a global science and technology leader of pure, sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets, announces it is a recipient of a 2020 Popular Science “Best of What’s New Award” in the Engineering category. Purecane sweeteners are naturally derived from sugarcane and offer all of the great taste of sugar, without any of the calories or bitter aftertaste.

A sum of 3073589 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.12M shares. Amyris Inc. shares reached a high of $3.50 and dropped to a low of $3.21 until finishing in the latest session at $3.49.

Guru’s Opinion on Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMRS stock. On November 14, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for AMRS shares from 10 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.73.

AMRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.72. With this latest performance, AMRS shares gained by 71.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.43 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 3.25 for the last single week of trading, and 3.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amyris Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.76 and a Gross Margin at +50.06. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.29.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 754.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 179.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$419,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AMRS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amyris Inc. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -132.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $360 million, or 44.00% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,435,595, which is approximately -8.132% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 14,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.86 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $45.92 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 29.244% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 33,280,089 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 7,431,927 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 62,568,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,280,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,501,046 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,683,348 shares during the same period.