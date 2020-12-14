Alliance Global Partners lifts NewAge Inc. [NBEV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NewAge Inc. [NASDAQ: NBEV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.65% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.94%. The company report on December 1, 2020 that NewAge Upgrades Financial Flexibility With the Addition of a New $30 Million Debt Facility.

Total unrestricted cash balance now in excess of $50MM.

NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based social selling and distribution company with a network of independent business owners across 75 countries worldwide, announced that it will close a new debt facility for a total of $30 million, increasing its unrestricted cash balance to more than $50 million.

Over the last 12 months, NBEV stock rose by 53.65%. The one-year NewAge Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.0. The average equity rating for NBEV stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $311.31 million, with 97.82 million shares outstanding and 95.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, NBEV stock reached a trading volume of 3536982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NewAge Inc. [NBEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBEV shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for NewAge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2019, representing the official price target for NewAge Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on NBEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NewAge Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

NBEV Stock Performance Analysis:

NewAge Inc. [NBEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.94. With this latest performance, NBEV shares gained by 3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.27 for NewAge Inc. [NBEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.72, while it was recorded at 3.13 for the last single week of trading, and 1.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NewAge Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NewAge Inc. [NBEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.37 and a Gross Margin at +56.89. NewAge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.41.

Return on Total Capital for NBEV is now -26.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NewAge Inc. [NBEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.58. Additionally, NBEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NewAge Inc. [NBEV] managed to generate an average of -$96,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.NewAge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

NBEV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NewAge Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -225.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBEV.

NewAge Inc. [NBEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62 million, or 22.10% of NBEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBEV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,052,327, which is approximately -0.322% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,015,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.8 million in NBEV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.97 million in NBEV stock with ownership of nearly 14.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NewAge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in NewAge Inc. [NASDAQ:NBEV] by around 1,656,587 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 2,419,385 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 16,967,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,043,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBEV stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,037,933 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 344,661 shares during the same period.