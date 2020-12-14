Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $15

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.71% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.82%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that AkebiaShares Program: Current Approaches for Managing Hyperphosphatemia and Caring for Patients via Telehealth.

Virtual Panel of Nephrology Care Professionals to Share Insights and Experiences Managing Hyperphosphatemia in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease on Dialysis.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, announced the latest scheduled program of AkebiaShares, a peer-to-peer educational series for the kidney community. The upcoming virtual panel, scheduled for Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. EST, will feature a discussion among kidney care professionals who will share their insights and experiences managing hyperphosphatemia in people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis. AkebiaShares aims to bring together kidney professionals to share information and best practices on topics related to providing care to people with CKD.

Over the last 12 months, AKBA stock dropped by -54.80%. The average equity rating for AKBA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $426.40 million, with 143.32 million shares outstanding and 139.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.08M shares, AKBA stock reached a trading volume of 5752625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Needham have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $19 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $21, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AKBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

AKBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.82. With this latest performance, AKBA shares gained by 11.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.21 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.91, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 7.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.46 and a Gross Margin at +56.61. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83.48.

Return on Total Capital for AKBA is now -49.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.44. Additionally, AKBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] managed to generate an average of -$776,831 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

AKBA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -68.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKBA.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $290 million, or 72.20% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 15,340,471, which is approximately 206.073% of the company’s market cap and around 3.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,744,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.71 million in AKBA stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $22.75 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly 8.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 34,424,905 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 44,120,466 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 22,647,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,193,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,919,676 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 35,192,289 shares during the same period.