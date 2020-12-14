Tuesday, December 15, 2020
type here...
Market

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] Is Currently -6.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.27% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.35%. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Describes Planned Response to ZIMHI Complete Response Letter.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) announced a planned response to a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for Adamis’ ZIMHI™ high dose naloxone injection product for the treatment of opioid overdose.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

The CRL, received November 13, 2020, identified deficiencies that the FDA determined must be corrected before the Agency can approve the NDA, and provided recommendations needed for resubmission. FDA had not previously identified those deficiencies. Adamis intends to address all the deficiencies raised in the CRL and request that FDA approve the NDA. All of the company’s responses to the deficiencies will be submitted before year end. The company will then ask the FDA for a Type A meeting. If the matter cannot be resolved with the FDA Division that sent the CRL, Adamis intends to appeal the matter within the agency through a Formal Dispute Resolution.

Over the last 12 months, ADMP stock dropped by -0.10%. The average equity rating for ADMP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.45 million, with 93.66 million shares outstanding and 92.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, ADMP stock reached a trading volume of 5045523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ADMP shares from 1.90 to 1.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

ADMP Stock Performance Analysis:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.35. With this latest performance, ADMP shares dropped by -28.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.14 for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6666, while it was recorded at 0.5061 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6411 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.53.

Return on Total Capital for ADMP is now -67.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.32. Additionally, ADMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] managed to generate an average of -$171,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ADMP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMP.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.00% of ADMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,953,423, which is approximately 2.836% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,333,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.69 million in ADMP stocks shares; and MAVEN SECURITIES LTD, currently with $0.52 million in ADMP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP] by around 2,048,496 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 520,136 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 4,073,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,642,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,297,685 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 200,183 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleMarket cap of Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] reaches 117.40B – now what?
Next articlewhy Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $90.50

More articles

Market

Market Analysts see Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Carrier Global Corporation closed the trading session at $36.62 on 12/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.52,...
Read more
Market

why Range Resources Corporation [RRC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.58

Misty Lee - 0
Range Resources Corporation plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $7.44 during the day while...
Read more
Market

Wall Street Analyst Initiated Curis Inc. [CRIS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Curis Inc. closed the trading session at $8.20 on 12/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.28, while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more
Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.