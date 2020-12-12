ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] gain 71.32% so far this year. What now?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ZKIN] traded at a high on 12/10/20, posting a 7.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.21. The company report on December 10, 2020 that ZK International Group Co., Ltd. to Form Joint Venture and Bid on Hydropower Project with Total Estimated Cost of 4.9 Billion RMB.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or the “Company”), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, announced that it signed a letter of intent with Tuopeng Industrial, a prominent construction and real estate company. ZK has worked with Tuopeng Industrial for more than 18 years, and together they will form a joint venture that would bid on the construction of a navigation and hydropower project with a total cost estimated to be 4.9 Billion RMB (approximately USD 0.7 Billion). The project is expected to be funded by the local government, which will be facilitated through the development and sales of the surrounding lands.

The government of Chongqing, the largest city in western China, is planning to build a Navigation and Hydropower Junction (the “Junction”) on Qu River to connect the river, whereby making it possible for ships to directly sail to Shanghai via Chongqing. The project is a new model of inland river development, which is designed to provide services beyond navigation, such as electricity generation, water supply, flood and drought management, irrigation, fisheries, environmental services, and recreational activities. Such projects will have significant economic, social and environmental benefits to the area.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6627355 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. stands at 12.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.42%.

The market cap for ZKIN stock reached $36.80 million, with 16.56 million shares outstanding and 4.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 700.94K shares, ZKIN reached a trading volume of 6627355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZKIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has ZKIN stock performed recently?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.33. With this latest performance, ZKIN shares gained by 23.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZKIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.58 for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.68, while it was recorded at 2.06 for the last single week of trading, and 1.32 for the last 200 days.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.53 and a Gross Margin at +24.49. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.69.

Return on Total Capital for ZKIN is now 14.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.42. Additionally, ZKIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.90% of ZKIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZKIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 405,371, which is approximately 2.659% of the company’s market cap and around 73.95% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 35,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79000.0 in ZKIN stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $30000.0 in ZKIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ZKIN] by around 35,448 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 6,402 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 431,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZKIN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,043 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 6,402 shares during the same period.