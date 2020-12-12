Qiwi plc [QIWI] is -44.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Qiwi plc [NASDAQ: QIWI] slipped around -2.8 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.79 at the close of the session, down -20.60%. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Lost Money in Qiwi PLC?.

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations.

Qiwi PLC shares dropped 20% in intraday trading following its SEC filing announcing that during a routine scheduled audit, the Central Bank of Russia identified certain violations and deficiencies relating primarily to reporting and record-keeping requirements. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Qiwi Securities Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI).

Qiwi plc stock is now -44.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QIWI Stock saw the intraday high of $12.25 and lowest of $10.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.64, which means current price is +25.17% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 294.51K shares, QIWI reached a trading volume of 8221040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qiwi plc [QIWI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QIWI shares is $24.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QIWI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Qiwi plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Qiwi plc stock. On May 16, 2019, analysts increased their price target for QIWI shares from 19 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qiwi plc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for QIWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for QIWI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has QIWI stock performed recently?

Qiwi plc [QIWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.89. With this latest performance, QIWI shares dropped by -32.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QIWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.46 for Qiwi plc [QIWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.59, while it was recorded at 13.52 for the last single week of trading, and 15.47 for the last 200 days.

Qiwi plc [QIWI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qiwi plc [QIWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.05 and a Gross Margin at +55.55. Qiwi plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.28.

Return on Total Capital for QIWI is now 21.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qiwi plc [QIWI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.84. Additionally, QIWI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Qiwi plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Qiwi plc [QIWI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qiwi plc posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QIWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qiwi plc go to 0.34%.

Insider trade positions for Qiwi plc [QIWI]

There are presently around $206 million, or 87.60% of QIWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QIWI stocks are: LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,542,957, which is approximately 588.597% of the company’s market cap and around 1.44% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 2,090,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.56 million in QIWI stocks shares; and CAPE ANN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $17.16 million in QIWI stock with ownership of nearly 1.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qiwi plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Qiwi plc [NASDAQ:QIWI] by around 5,021,681 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 3,872,239 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 10,199,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,092,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QIWI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 495,952 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,025,628 shares during the same period.