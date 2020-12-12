Saturday, December 12, 2020
type here...
Market

Oppenheimer lifts Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more
Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5% NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more

Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ACST] closed the trading session at $0.27 on 12/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2651, while the highest price level was $0.277. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Acasti Pharma Provides Business Update for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACST – TSX-V: ACST) provided a business update and announced its operating and financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 ended September 30, 2020.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

Recent Events:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -89.02 percent and weekly performance of -20.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -62.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.28M shares, ACST reached to a volume of 8189765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Acasti Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Acasti Pharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acasti Pharma Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92.

ACST stock trade performance evaluation

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.88. With this latest performance, ACST shares gained by 15.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2260, while it was recorded at 0.2867 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4630 for the last 200 days.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ACST is now -191.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -208.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -209.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.13. Additionally, ACST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.54.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.78% of ACST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACST stocks are: TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP with ownership of 283,800, which is approximately -22.119% of the company’s market cap and around 8.64% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 252,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68000.0 in ACST stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $68000.0 in ACST stock with ownership of nearly -0.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ACST] by around 372,965 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,751,651 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 759,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,364,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACST stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 372,965 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,601,965 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleHost Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Revenue clocked in at $2.69 billion, down -20.05% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleHewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] Stock trading around $12.12 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Market

For GameStop Corp. [GME], Analyst sees a drop to $5. What next?

Misty Lee - 0
GameStop Corp. closed the trading session at $14.12 on 12/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.05, while...
Read more
Market

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] Stock trading around $12.12 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.25 during the day...
Read more
Market

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Revenue clocked in at $2.69 billion, down -20.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.965 during the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more
Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more
Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5% NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.