Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] Stock trading around $0.29 per share: What’s Next?

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.2958 during the day while it closed the day at $0.29. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Postpone Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases, announced that it will postpone its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to December 23, 2020 to provide its stockholders additional time to vote on the proposals submitted for stockholder approval at the meeting.

The record date for determining stockholders eligible to vote at the annual meeting will remain the close of business on October 28, 2020. Stockholders who have already submitted a proxy do not need to vote again for the reconvened annual meeting scheduled for Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. Eastern time, as the proxies submitted will remain valid.

Ocugen Inc. stock has also loss -3.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OCGN stock has declined by -8.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.67% and lost -44.10% year-on date.

The market cap for OCGN stock reached $45.95 million, with 162.03 million shares outstanding and 155.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.47M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 6516603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1078.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.96. With this latest performance, OCGN shares dropped by -5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.62 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3074, while it was recorded at 0.3008 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3350 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocugen Inc. posted 4.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3,050.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCGN.

There are presently around $4 million, or 13.10% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,437,567, which is approximately 2158.016% of the company’s market cap and around 3.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,018,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 million in OCGN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.16 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 171.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 12,223,819 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,377,539 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 232,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,833,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 107,348 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 845,069 shares during the same period.