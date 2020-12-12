Market cap of Moxian Inc. [MOXC] reaches 25.75M – now what?

Moxian Inc. [NASDAQ: MOXC] price surged by 19.84 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on September 18, 2020 that Moxian regains compliance on listing rule regarding market value.

Moxian, Inc. (“Moxian” or the “Company”) (MOXC), an offline-to-online (O2O) social media services and Internet media marketing services provider, announces it has received a letter from Nasdaq, stating that the Company has regained compliance on a listing rule regarding the market value of the Company’s listed securities.

As previously disclosed, the Company has been notified that by Nasdaq that for the last 30 consecutive business days prior to March 20, 2020, the market value of the Company’s listed securities was less than $35 million, which did not meet the requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Market Value Rule”). In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, Nasdaq provided the Company until September 16, 2020, to regain compliance with the Market Value Rule.

A sum of 6603923 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 549.97K shares. Moxian Inc. shares reached a high of $1.62 and dropped to a low of $1.25 until finishing in the latest session at $1.51.

Guru’s Opinion on Moxian Inc. [MOXC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moxian Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 151.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

MOXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Moxian Inc. [MOXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.63. With this latest performance, MOXC shares gained by 25.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.66 for Moxian Inc. [MOXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2263, while it was recorded at 1.3360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1684 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Moxian Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moxian Inc. [MOXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -143.00. Moxian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +81.11.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moxian Inc. [MOXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 334.46. Additionally, MOXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moxian Inc. [MOXC] managed to generate an average of $33,384 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Moxian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Moxian Inc. [MOXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of MOXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOXC stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 33,999, which is approximately 89.009% of the company’s market cap and around 54.25% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 13,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in MOXC stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $19000.0 in MOXC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Moxian Inc. [NASDAQ:MOXC] by around 41,708 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 17,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOXC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,697 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.