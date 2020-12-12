Saturday, December 12, 2020
type here...
Finance

Market cap of Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV] reaches 484.50M – now what?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more
Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5% NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more

Gores Holdings IV Inc. [NASDAQ: GHIV] price surged by 4.40 percent to reach at $0.48. The company report on November 19, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PE, GHIV, CCX, and ACAM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

A sum of 8139289 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.01M shares. Gores Holdings IV Inc. shares reached a high of $11.49 and dropped to a low of $10.90 until finishing in the latest session at $11.40.

Guru’s Opinion on Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gores Holdings IV Inc. is set at 0.25

GHIV Stock Performance Analysis:

Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.98. With this latest performance, GHIV shares gained by 14.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.55% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.03 for Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.08, while it was recorded at 10.76 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Gores Holdings IV Inc. Fundamentals:

Additionally, GHIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV] managed to generate an average of -$13,001 per employee.

Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $477 million, or 98.63% of GHIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHIV stocks are: KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,371,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.04 million in GHIV stocks shares; and GOVERNORS LANE LP, currently with $24.61 million in GHIV stock with ownership of nearly -13.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Gores Holdings IV Inc. [NASDAQ:GHIV] by around 25,248,742 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,044,543 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 13,562,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,856,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHIV stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,556,061 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 844,198 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleFor Tilray Inc. [TLRY], Analyst sees a drop to $4.77. What next?
Next articleLemonade Inc. [LMND] Revenue clocked in at $97.40 million, up 43.64% YTD: What’s Next?

More articles

Finance

Market cap of Moxian Inc. [MOXC] reaches 25.75M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Moxian Inc. price surged by 19.84 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on September 18, 2020 that Moxian regains compliance on...
Read more
Finance

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] Revenue clocked in at $97.40 million, up 43.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Lemonade Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.09% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Finance

For Tilray Inc. [TLRY], Analyst sees a drop to $4.77. What next?

Misty Lee - 0
Tilray Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more
Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more
Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5% NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.