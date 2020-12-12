Market cap of Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV] reaches 484.50M – now what?

Gores Holdings IV Inc. [NASDAQ: GHIV] price surged by 4.40 percent to reach at $0.48. The company report on November 19, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PE, GHIV, CCX, and ACAM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

A sum of 8139289 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.01M shares. Gores Holdings IV Inc. shares reached a high of $11.49 and dropped to a low of $10.90 until finishing in the latest session at $11.40.

Guru’s Opinion on Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gores Holdings IV Inc. is set at 0.25

GHIV Stock Performance Analysis:

Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.98. With this latest performance, GHIV shares gained by 14.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.55% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.03 for Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.08, while it was recorded at 10.76 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Gores Holdings IV Inc. Fundamentals:

Additionally, GHIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV] managed to generate an average of -$13,001 per employee.

Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $477 million, or 98.63% of GHIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHIV stocks are: KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,371,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.04 million in GHIV stocks shares; and GOVERNORS LANE LP, currently with $24.61 million in GHIV stock with ownership of nearly -13.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Gores Holdings IV Inc. [NASDAQ:GHIV] by around 25,248,742 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,044,543 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 13,562,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,856,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHIV stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,556,061 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 844,198 shares during the same period.