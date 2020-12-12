Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Stock trading around $43.83 per share: What’s Next?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] closed the trading session at $43.83 on 12/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.34, while the highest price level was $44.69. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces CFO to retire early next year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) announced that Donald C. Templin, executive vice president and chief financial officer, has elected to retire from the company, effective in January 2021. A nationwide search for the company’s next CFO is ongoing.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

“Don was part of the original management team that established MPC as a publicly-traded company, and his deep financial experience, strong business skills and broad knowledge of our industry have been an integral part of our growth and success,” said Michael J. Hennigan, president and chief executive officer. “I’m especially grateful for Don’s leadership during this challenging year for our business and the support he provided during my transition to CEO. We thank Don for his many contributions to MPC and MPLX over the past decade, and I look forward to working with him to close out this year before he begins his well-earned retirement.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.25 percent and weekly performance of 6.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 40.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.53M shares, MPC reached to a volume of 9262040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $44.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $37 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Sell rating on MPC stock. On April 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MPC shares from 74 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

MPC stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.93. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 16.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.03 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.44, while it was recorded at 42.81 for the last single week of trading, and 33.26 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.15 and a Gross Margin at +7.76. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.14.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now 8.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.95. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] managed to generate an average of $43,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation posted 1.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 81.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to -6.83%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,794 million, or 76.20% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 73,341,756, which is approximately 4.924% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 64,717,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.65 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly 2.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 327 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 47,129,623 shares. Additionally, 542 investors decreased positions by around 43,744,876 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 406,360,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 497,235,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,670,991 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 7,811,134 shares during the same period.