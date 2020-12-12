Lemonade Inc. [LMND] Revenue clocked in at $97.40 million, up 43.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Lemonade Inc. [NYSE: LMND] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.09% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.08%. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Lemonade Launches in France.

The global insurance company enters its third European country, offering French consumers the ability to instantly protect their homes and belongings.

Lemonade, the insurance company powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, launched in another European market. Residents of France can now get renters insurance instantly, anytime, and from any device – as well as file claims and get paid in seconds through the Lemonade app.

The one-year Lemonade Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -47.7. The average equity rating for LMND stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.33 billion, with 54.00 million shares outstanding and 36.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, LMND stock reached a trading volume of 7672299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lemonade Inc. [LMND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $67.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Lemonade Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc. is set at 8.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.76.

LMND Stock Performance Analysis:

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.08.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.03 for Lemonade Inc. [LMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.46, while it was recorded at 90.89 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Lemonade Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lemonade Inc. [LMND] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.33. Lemonade Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.22.

Return on Total Capital for LMND is now -54.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lemonade Inc. [LMND] managed to generate an average of -$388,889 per employee.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,730 million, or 29.30% of LMND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMND stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 11,983,384, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,166,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $315.71 million in LMND stocks shares; and AXA S.A., currently with $229.28 million in LMND stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lemonade Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Lemonade Inc. [NYSE:LMND] by around 27,377,499 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,377,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMND stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,377,499 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.