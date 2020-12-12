Saturday, December 12, 2020
DoorDash Inc. [DASH] fell -1.85% so far this year. What now?

By Caleb Clifford

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] slipped around -3.51 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $186.00 at the close of the session, down -1.85%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that DoorDash Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

DoorDash, Inc. (“DoorDash”) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a price of $102.00 per share. DoorDash is offering 33,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on December 9, 2020 under the symbol “DASH” and the offering is expected to close on December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, and UBS Investment Bank are acting as book running managers, and Mizuho Securities, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Sandler, and William Blair are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

Compared to the average trading volume of 25.37M shares, DASH reached a trading volume of 9296286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DoorDash Inc. [DASH]?

BTIG Research have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 24.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.06.

How has DASH stock performed recently?

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

