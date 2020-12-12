Biocept Inc. [BIOC] Is Currently 24.68 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Biocept Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOC] traded at a high on 12/10/20, posting a 24.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.86. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Biocept’s Target Selector™ Liquid Biopsy Demonstrated High Accuracy When Used for Monitoring the Progression of Metastatic Breast Cancer in Study Conducted at Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center.

Using Target Selector™ to detect HER2 alterations assists physicians in reassessing therapy options over the course of treating patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve patient outcomes, announces results from a prospective study showing Target Selector™ was highly accurate in monitoring HER2 alterations in patients with metastatic breast cancer. The results were featured yesterday in a poster presentation by Vered Stearns, M.D., professor of oncology, breast cancer research chair in oncology, and director of the Women’s Malignancies Disease Group at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine/Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, at the virtual 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® (SABC®). The poster can be found under the “breast cancer” tab here.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8911892 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Biocept Inc. stands at 10.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.82%.

The market cap for BIOC stock reached $79.93 million, with 13.40 million shares outstanding and 12.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 561.48K shares, BIOC reached a trading volume of 8911892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Biocept Inc. [BIOC]?

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Biocept Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2017, representing the official price target for Biocept Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on BIOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biocept Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

How has BIOC stock performed recently?

Biocept Inc. [BIOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.45. With this latest performance, BIOC shares gained by 27.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.42 for Biocept Inc. [BIOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.70, while it was recorded at 5.08 for the last single week of trading, and 5.25 for the last 200 days.

Biocept Inc. [BIOC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biocept Inc. [BIOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -417.05 and a Gross Margin at -98.56. Biocept Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -454.69.

Return on Total Capital for BIOC is now -250.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -310.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -352.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -189.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.68. Additionally, BIOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biocept Inc. [BIOC] managed to generate an average of -$285,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Biocept Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Biocept Inc. [BIOC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Biocept Inc. posted -2.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Biocept Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Biocept Inc. [BIOC]

There are presently around $6 million, or 14.90% of BIOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 654,603, which is approximately 1.056% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 191,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 million in BIOC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.51 million in BIOC stock with ownership of nearly 172.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Biocept Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Biocept Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOC] by around 169,805 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 444,603 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 481,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,095,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIOC stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,508 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 14,955 shares during the same period.