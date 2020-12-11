why VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.63

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] slipped around -0.14 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $25.44 at the close of the session, down -0.55%. The company report on November 30, 2020 that VICI Properties Announces Donation of Bluegrass Downs.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced that it has agreed to gift nearly 58 acres of land that formerly housed the Bluegrass Downs Race Track, located in Paducah, KY, to McCracken County. The land will be used as a youth recreational sports complex for soccer, baseball and softball to benefit roughly 1,200 children in the local area. Bluegrass Downs ceased operations in October 2019. This transaction does not impact any of the Company’s lease agreements.

John Payne, President and Chief Operating Officer of VICI Properties, said, “VICI is glad to be able to make this donation, which will directly benefit the communities in Paducah and McCracken County.”.

VICI Properties Inc. stock is now -0.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VICI Stock saw the intraday high of $25.84 and lowest of $25.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.75, which means current price is +158.27% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 4835331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $27.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has VICI stock performed recently?

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 6.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.76 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.52, while it was recorded at 25.74 for the last single week of trading, and 21.16 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.40 and a Gross Margin at +97.46. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.02.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 4.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.49. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] managed to generate an average of $3,899,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VICI Properties Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -34.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 8.90%.

Insider trade positions for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $14,891 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,015,599, which is approximately 8.053% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 57,530,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.12 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 8.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 47,292,832 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 45,543,960 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 492,491,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 585,328,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,206,796 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,637,370 shares during the same period.