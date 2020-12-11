why ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.91

ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAC] slipped around -0.57 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $35.87 at the close of the session, down -1.56%. The company report on December 10, 2020 that ViacomCBS Appoints Raffaele Annecchino President and CEO, ViacomCBS Networks International.

David Lynn to Leave ViacomCBS after 24 Years.

ViacomCBS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) announced that Raffaele Annecchino has been appointed President and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), effective immediately. He succeeds David Lynn, who is stepping down and will depart the company following a transition period.

ViacomCBS Inc. stock is now -14.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIAC Stock saw the intraday high of $36.605 and lowest of $35.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.04, which means current price is +255.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.73M shares, VIAC reached a trading volume of 12933681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAC shares is $28.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for ViacomCBS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $33 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for ViacomCBS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $36, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on VIAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViacomCBS Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAC in the course of the last twelve months was 27.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has VIAC stock performed recently?

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, VIAC shares gained by 19.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.29 for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.02, while it was recorded at 36.55 for the last single week of trading, and 24.34 for the last 200 days.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.48. ViacomCBS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.76.

Return on Total Capital for VIAC is now 18.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 158.40. Additionally, VIAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] managed to generate an average of $136,307 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.ViacomCBS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ViacomCBS Inc. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -32.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViacomCBS Inc. go to -1.86%.

Insider trade positions for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]

There are presently around $18,103 million, or 91.60% of VIAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,086,224, which is approximately -2.208% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,147,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in VIAC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.3 billion in VIAC stock with ownership of nearly 215.68% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ViacomCBS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAC] by around 88,338,966 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 38,514,530 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 377,836,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 504,689,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIAC stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,953,846 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 8,258,104 shares during the same period.