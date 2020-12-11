why Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.00

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] loss -3.45% on the last trading session, reaching $6.44 price per share at the time. The company report on December 10, 2020 that NANO DIMENSION CLOSES $180 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE (Printed Electronics) provider, announced it has closed the previously announced registered direct offering of 30,000,000 of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a price of $6.00 per ADS. The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $180 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital, other general corporate purposes, and pursuing strategic opportunities, including possible business combination transactions.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

Nano Dimension Ltd. represents 46.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $711.49 million with the latest information. NNDM stock price has been found in the range of $6.39 to $6.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.28M shares, NNDM reached a trading volume of 17431764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNDM shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 209.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for NNDM stock

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.04. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 56.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 178.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.48 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.29, while it was recorded at 6.86 for the last single week of trading, and 2.32 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -210.52 and a Gross Margin at +2.29. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.15.

Return on Total Capital for NNDM is now -94.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.64. Additionally, NNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] managed to generate an average of -$123,236 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. posted -1.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NNDM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 664,647 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 341,559 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 440,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,446,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 275,042 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 78,398 shares during the same period.