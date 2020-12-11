why Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.05

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] jumped around 0.51 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $42.62 at the close of the session, up 1.21%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that UATP Forms Partnership With Fly Now Pay Later To Offer Travelers Installment Payment Plans.

Installment payments allow travelers to plan the perfect trip while paying over a scheduled length of time.

UATP announced a new strategic partnership with Fly Now Pay Later (FNPL) to give travelers the opportunity to purchase travel via installment plans. The UATP-FNPL partnership allows travelers to instantly spread the cost of their travel plans over time, making those once distant-thought travel plans, now a reality.

Delta Air Lines Inc. stock is now -27.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DAL Stock saw the intraday high of $42.75 and lowest of $41.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.48, which means current price is +143.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.55M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 10435387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $41.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on DAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.29.

How has DAL stock performed recently?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 15.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.72 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.21, while it was recorded at 42.37 for the last single week of trading, and 30.12 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.16 and a Gross Margin at +22.17. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.14.

Return on Total Capital for DAL is now 21.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.35. Additionally, DAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] managed to generate an average of $52,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. posted 1.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL.

Insider trade positions for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

There are presently around $16,288 million, or 61.40% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,379,398, which is approximately 19.179% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,681,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in DAL stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $985.41 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly -2.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 383 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 50,353,089 shares. Additionally, 473 investors decreased positions by around 41,196,801 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 290,615,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,165,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,024,328 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 10,060,842 shares during the same period.