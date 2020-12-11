why AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.15

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] gained 5.96% or 0.23 points to close at $4.09 with a heavy trading volume of 18404964 shares. The company report on November 10, 2020 that AMC Theatres® Announces the Launch of Private Theatre Rentals at AMC Following a 4-Week Beta Test That Resulted in an Unprecedented Response of 110,000 Guest Inquiries.

Following AMC’s soft-launch beta test of a Private Theatre Rentals program in October, the Company received 110,000 guest contacts inquiring about a private theatre rental at AMC, more than quadrupling AMC theatre rental requests in all of 2019.

Private Theatre Rentals at AMC start at $99 plus tax and offer an automated booking process on AMC’s website and mobile app, making it simple for guests to rent their own private screening.

It opened the trading session at $3.79, the shares rose to $4.10 and dropped to $3.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMC points out that the company has recorded -30.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -109.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.66M shares, AMC reached to a volume of 18404964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $2.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $5.50 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5.50, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On August 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 4 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for AMC stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.67. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 16.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.27 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.43, while it was recorded at 3.80 for the last single week of trading, and 4.28 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.31 and a Gross Margin at +24.80. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.73.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now 2.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 852.65. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 801.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$3,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -750.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC.

An analysis of insider ownership at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $110 million, or 33.00% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,033,343, which is approximately 6.279% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,674,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.03 million in AMC stocks shares; and MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8.77 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly -2.924% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 7,343,820 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 6,363,858 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 13,073,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,781,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,786,266 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,625,901 shares during the same period.