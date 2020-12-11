why ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $64.20

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ALXO] jumped around 30.53 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $112.26 at the close of the session, up 37.35%. The company report on December 10, 2020 that ALX Oncology Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 2,380,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $76.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by ALX Oncology. The gross proceeds to ALX Oncology from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by ALX Oncology, are expected to be approximately $180.9 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on December 14, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, ALX Oncology has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 357,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Jefferies, Credit Suisse, and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor and UBS Investment Bank are also acting as book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital is acting as lead manager for the offering.

Compared to the average trading volume of 171.83K shares, ALXO reached a trading volume of 1041663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALXO shares is $64.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALXO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALXO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is set at 9.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1727.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.02.

How has ALXO stock performed recently?

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.99.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.20 for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.00, while it was recorded at 82.20 for the last single week of trading.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -399.98 and a Gross Margin at +9.09. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -401.23.

Return on Total Capital for ALXO is now -268.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -269.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -433.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -176.22. Additionally, ALXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.50 and a Current Ratio set at 36.50.

Insider trade positions for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO]

There are presently around $2,227 million, or 74.50% of ALXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALXO stocks are: VENBIO PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 9,699,925, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4,220,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $344.9 million in ALXO stocks shares; and LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $256.38 million in ALXO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ALXO] by around 27,248,346 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,248,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALXO stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,248,346 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.