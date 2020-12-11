Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] slipped around -0.95 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $60.51 at the close of the session, down -1.55%. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Verizon and Corning launch commercial indoor 5G; WeWork among first adopters.

Things to know:.

First deployment of indoor 5G cell sites brings this solution from proof of concept to commercially available and scalable.

Verizon Communications Inc. stock is now -1.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VZ Stock saw the intraday high of $61.3534 and lowest of $60.333 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.22, which means current price is +23.89% above from all time high which was touched on 12/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.52M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 15200791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $62.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $65, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on VZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 21.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has VZ stock performed recently?

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.32 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.38, while it was recorded at 61.26 for the last single week of trading, and 57.37 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.13 and a Gross Margin at +45.85. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.61.

Return on Total Capital for VZ is now 16.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.86. Additionally, VZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] managed to generate an average of $142,704 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verizon Communications Inc. posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 2.27%.

Insider trade positions for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

There are presently around $162,968 million, or 66.50% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 328,950,016, which is approximately -1.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 300,991,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.21 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.0 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,336 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 66,291,525 shares. Additionally, 1,170 investors decreased positions by around 120,736,719 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 2,506,208,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,693,236,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,890,720 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,477,440 shares during the same period.