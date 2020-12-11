Wall Street Analyst Initiated Wireless Telecom Group Inc. [WTT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. [AMEX: WTT] closed the trading session at $2.19 on 12/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.82, while the highest price level was $2.58. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Holzworth Receives ISO 17025:2017 Accreditation for Demonstrating Leading, High-Quality Test and Calibration Services.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE American: WTT), is pleased to announce that Holzworth has achieved ISO 17025:2017 accreditation – a significant, internationally recognized quality standard used to assess the competency of calibration and testing laboratories. Achieving one of the most highly regarded quality accreditations affirms Holzworth’s ability to deliver leading technical proficiency, product quality, data precision, and test and measurement solutions excellence.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

“Not only is the ISO 17025 accreditation the most accepted standard for calibration laboratories worldwide, but it is an essential requirement for laboratories that perform calibrations on complex, high-precision test equipment,” says Leyla Bly, Vice President at Holzworth. “Regarding Holzworth RF Synthesis and Real-Time Phase Noise Analysis solutions, the ISO 17025 accreditation coupled with ANSI Z540 traceability ensures the peak performance of new test equipment as well as essential calibration services relied upon by customers for annual equipment maintenance.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 53.15 percent and weekly performance of 25.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 110.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 51.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 68.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.30K shares, WTT reached to a volume of 1609985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wireless Telecom Group Inc. [WTT]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Wireless Telecom Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTT in the course of the last twelve months was 75.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

WTT stock trade performance evaluation

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. [WTT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.14. With this latest performance, WTT shares gained by 51.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.73 for Wireless Telecom Group Inc. [WTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.51, while it was recorded at 1.94 for the last single week of trading, and 1.19 for the last 200 days.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. [WTT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. [WTT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.02 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.85.

Return on Total Capital for WTT is now -4.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. [WTT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.71. Additionally, WTT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. [WTT] managed to generate an average of -$2,688 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. [WTT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16 million, or 33.50% of WTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTT stocks are: HORTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,205,804, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; HOLLOW BROOK WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,859,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.07 million in WTT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.31 million in WTT stock with ownership of nearly 1.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wireless Telecom Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Wireless Telecom Group Inc. [AMEX:WTT] by around 13,517 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 46,783 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,155,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,215,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,693 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,000 shares during the same period.