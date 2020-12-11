Veru Inc. [VERU] Stock trading around $3.89 per share: What’s Next?

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.88% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.30%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Veru Expands Oncology Drug Pipeline; Exclusively Licenses Phase 3 Clinical Stage Targeted Therapy for Endocrine Resistant Metastatic Breast Cancer.

–Transformation to Premium Oncology Biopharmaceutical Company with Late-Stage Clinical Drug Pipeline Focused on Prostate and Breast Cancer is Complete–.

–Company Poised to Initiate Four Oncology Drug Registration Trials in Prostate and Breast Cancer in Calendar Year 2021–.

Over the last 12 months, VERU stock rose by 69.87%. The average equity rating for VERU stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $270.16 million, with 66.73 million shares outstanding and 52.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 321.99K shares, VERU stock reached a trading volume of 4765943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Veru Inc. [VERU]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

VERU Stock Performance Analysis:

Veru Inc. [VERU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.30. With this latest performance, VERU shares gained by 55.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.31 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Veru Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.24 and a Gross Margin at +67.12. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.79.

Return on Total Capital for VERU is now -15.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veru Inc. [VERU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.48. Additionally, VERU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veru Inc. [VERU] managed to generate an average of -$31,133 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

VERU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veru Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERU.

Veru Inc. [VERU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64 million, or 23.50% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,065,740, which is approximately 20.791% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,189,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.41 million in VERU stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $6.42 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 2,940,416 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,826,833 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 10,600,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,367,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 764,347 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,029,074 shares during the same period.