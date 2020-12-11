Friday, December 11, 2020
type here...
Industry

Veru Inc. [VERU] Stock trading around $3.89 per share: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5% NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and...
Read more
Stock Stories

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Stock Debut With 27% Rise, Zscaler (ZS) Stock Also Rose 26%

Misty Lee - 0
Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) increased by more than 27% to $22.98 after it started trading as a public company on Thursday. The...
Read more

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.88% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.30%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Veru Expands Oncology Drug Pipeline; Exclusively Licenses Phase 3 Clinical Stage Targeted Therapy for Endocrine Resistant Metastatic Breast Cancer.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

–Transformation to Premium Oncology Biopharmaceutical Company with Late-Stage Clinical Drug Pipeline Focused on Prostate and Breast Cancer is Complete–.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

–Company Poised to Initiate Four Oncology Drug Registration Trials in Prostate and Breast Cancer in Calendar Year 2021–.

Over the last 12 months, VERU stock rose by 69.87%. The average equity rating for VERU stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $270.16 million, with 66.73 million shares outstanding and 52.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 321.99K shares, VERU stock reached a trading volume of 4765943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Veru Inc. [VERU]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

VERU Stock Performance Analysis:

Veru Inc. [VERU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.30. With this latest performance, VERU shares gained by 55.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.31 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Veru Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.24 and a Gross Margin at +67.12. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.79.

Return on Total Capital for VERU is now -15.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veru Inc. [VERU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.48. Additionally, VERU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veru Inc. [VERU] managed to generate an average of -$31,133 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

VERU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veru Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERU.

Veru Inc. [VERU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64 million, or 23.50% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,065,740, which is approximately 20.791% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,189,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.41 million in VERU stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $6.42 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 2,940,416 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,826,833 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 10,600,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,367,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 764,347 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,029,074 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleMarket Analysts see Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] gaining to $27. Time to buy?
Next articleDocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Revenue clocked in at $1.30 billion, up 198.16% YTD: What’s Next?

More articles

Industry

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Revenue clocked in at $1.30 billion, up 198.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
DocuSign Inc. price plunged by -5.90 percent to reach at -$13.85. The company report on December 4, 2020 that DocuSign, Inc. to Host...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. traded at a low on 12/09/20, posting a -10.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.09. The...
Read more
Industry

why Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $76.79

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Raytheon Technologies Corporation slipped around -0.94 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $73.54 at the close of the session, down -1.26%. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more
Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more
Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5% NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and...
Read more
Stock Stories

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Stock Debut With 27% Rise, Zscaler (ZS) Stock Also Rose 26%

Misty Lee - 0
Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) increased by more than 27% to $22.98 after it started trading as a public company on Thursday. The...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.