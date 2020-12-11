United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] Is Currently 3.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] traded at a high on 12/10/20, posting a 3.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $49.64. The company report on December 10, 2020 that United Makes Bold Environmental Commitment Unmatched by Any Airline; Pledges 100% Green by Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions 100% by 2050.

United will meet this ambitious goal by making industry-leading investments in new technology and sustainable fuels – not from buying carbon offsets.

Airline to make a multimillion-dollar investment in revolutionary atmospheric carbon capture technology that is expected to capture and store millions of metric tons of CO2 per year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18624352 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at 5.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.84%.

The market cap for UAL stock reached $14.73 billion, with 291.00 million shares outstanding and 290.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.15M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 18624352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $44.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.19.

How has UAL stock performed recently?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 23.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.59 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.19, while it was recorded at 49.03 for the last single week of trading, and 34.97 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +14.33. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.96.

Return on Total Capital for UAL is now 15.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 177.35. Additionally, UAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] managed to generate an average of $31,344 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. posted 2.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL.

Insider trade positions for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

There are presently around $8,868 million, or 62.20% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,365,835, which is approximately 1.226% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 29,297,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $799.54 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 14.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 18,316,817 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 17,264,969 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 143,054,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,636,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,213,366 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,594,313 shares during the same period.