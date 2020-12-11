UBS lifts XPeng Inc. [XPEV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] gained 0.34% or 0.15 points to close at $44.80 with a heavy trading volume of 26756634 shares. The company report on December 9, 2020 that XPeng Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares.

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, announced the pricing of its underwritten follow-on offering of 48,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing two Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a public offering price of US$45.00 per ADS. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 7,200,000 additional ADSs from the Company. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company, will be approximately US$2.2 billion, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs. The offering is expected to close on December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for (i) research and development of its Smart EVs and software, hardware and data technologies, (ii) sales and marketing and expansion of sales and service channels and super charging network, as well as the expansion of its footprints in the international markets, (iii) potential strategic investments in core technologies of Smart EV, and (iv) general corporate purposes, including working capital needs.

If we look at the average trading volume of 26.22M shares, XPEV reached to a volume of 26756634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $54.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2020, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 6.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 85.50.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.55.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.51 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.55, while it was recorded at 47.16 for the last single week of trading.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.94 and a Gross Margin at -20.63. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -159.04.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -62.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.58. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$206,040 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

There are presently around $4,056 million, or 20.40% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 10,379,425, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.55% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 8,517,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.57 million in XPEV stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $297.92 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 90,527,114 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,527,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,527,114 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.