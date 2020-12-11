Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] is -10.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TYME] closed the trading session at $1.26 on 12/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.1001, while the highest price level was $1.28. The company report on December 9, 2020 that TYME Announces SM-88 Abstract Selected for Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.

SM-88 is an oral, investigational cancer metabolism-based therapy that has demonstrated clinical responses across 15 different cancers.

New oral approach aimed at disrupting cancer metabolism in metastatic pancreatic cancer; ~ 58,000 cases annually in U.S. alone.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.00 percent and weekly performance of 16.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 337.83K shares, TYME reached to a volume of 1587319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyme Technologies Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

TYME stock trade performance evaluation

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.67. With this latest performance, TYME shares gained by 32.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.78 for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9857, while it was recorded at 1.1100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1706 for the last 200 days.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TYME is now -172.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -153.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.01. Additionally, TYME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] managed to generate an average of -$1,222,253 per employee.Tyme Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tyme Technologies Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TYME.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21 million, or 13.10% of TYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TYME stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,203,633, which is approximately -0.125% of the company’s market cap and around 39.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,479,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 million in TYME stocks shares; and HEALTHCARE VALUE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $2.74 million in TYME stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyme Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TYME] by around 306,785 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,117,428 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 15,530,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,954,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYME stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,455 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 683,674 shares during the same period.