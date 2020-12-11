Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] moved up 1.06: Why It’s Important

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: TRCH] closed the trading session at $0.57 on 12/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.5303, while the highest price level was $0.62. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Torchlight Announces Hazel Project Flowback Commencing.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) (“Torchlight” or the “Company”), reported that the operator of its Hazel Project has started the flowback process on the Flying B Ranch #4H. Flowback should take considerable time due to the volume of water used in the stimulation and as soon as the operator has indications of hydrocarbons or production, the Company will announce those results.

About Torchlight EnergyTorchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), based in Plano, Texas, is a high growth oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) company with a primary focus on acquisition and development of highly profitable domestic oil fields. The company has assets focused in West and Central Texas where their targets are established plays such as the Permian Basin. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.torchlightenergy.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.05 percent and weekly performance of 46.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 114.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 108.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, TRCH reached to a volume of 4808285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 169.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

TRCH stock trade performance evaluation

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.10. With this latest performance, TRCH shares gained by 114.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.37 for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3203, while it was recorded at 0.5506 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3598 for the last 200 days.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] shares currently have an operating margin of -987.84 and a Gross Margin at -549.17. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1318.49.

Return on Total Capital for TRCH is now -19.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.66. Additionally, TRCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] managed to generate an average of -$4,919,698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRCH.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 14.30% of TRCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,312,207, which is approximately 14.773% of the company’s market cap and around 17.89% of the total institutional ownership; AMG NATIONAL TRUST BANK, holding 1,399,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.8 million in TRCH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.49 million in TRCH stock with ownership of nearly 0.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:TRCH] by around 993,480 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 756,331 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 4,588,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,338,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRCH stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,114 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 676,843 shares during the same period.