Standpoint Research lifts Vodafone Group Plc [VOD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vodafone Group Plc [NASDAQ: VOD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.93%. The company report on July 21, 2020 that Vodafone Business to Offer Managed Security Services to SME and National Corporate Businesses in Europe.

Vodafone Business teams with Accenture to provide digital resiliency services to help businesses detect, respond and recover from cyberattacks.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Vodafone Business is teaming with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to deliver managed security services to small to medium enterprises (SME) and national corporate customers in Europe. Vodafone will bring enterprise-grade cybersecurity along with access to leading cyber talent and expertise to organisations that do not have the experience, time or resources to keep up with the rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Over the last 12 months, VOD stock dropped by -4.90%. The one-year Vodafone Group Plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.5. The average equity rating for VOD stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.43 billion, with 2.95 billion shares outstanding and 2.68 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, VOD stock reached a trading volume of 4955106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vodafone Group Plc [VOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOD shares is $22.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOD stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Standpoint Research have made an estimate for Vodafone Group Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Vodafone Group Plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vodafone Group Plc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.38.

VOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Vodafone Group Plc [VOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.93. With this latest performance, VOD shares gained by 20.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.00 for Vodafone Group Plc [VOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.21, while it was recorded at 17.57 for the last single week of trading, and 15.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vodafone Group Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vodafone Group Plc [VOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.54 and a Gross Margin at +26.88. Vodafone Group Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.05.

Return on Total Capital for VOD is now 3.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vodafone Group Plc [VOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.67. Additionally, VOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vodafone Group Plc [VOD] managed to generate an average of -$8,655 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Vodafone Group Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

VOD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vodafone Group Plc go to 18.50%.

Vodafone Group Plc [VOD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,010 million, or 8.60% of VOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 39,492,200, which is approximately 3.265% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 24,250,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $433.36 million in VOD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $235.17 million in VOD stock with ownership of nearly -1.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vodafone Group Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Vodafone Group Plc [NASDAQ:VOD] by around 25,875,711 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 19,304,503 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 179,217,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,397,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOD stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,152,024 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 5,219,658 shares during the same period.