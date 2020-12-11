Seer Inc. [SEER] moved up 22.88: Why It’s Important

Seer Inc. [NASDAQ: SEER] jumped around 15.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $81.11 at the close of the session, up 22.88%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Seer Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company focused on enabling exceptional scientific outcomes through the power of unbiased, deep, rapid and scalable proteomics information, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 10,592,106 shares of Class A common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 1,381,579 shares of Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $19.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Seer, were approximately $201.3 million. Seer’s Class A common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 4, 2020, under the ticker symbol “SEER.” All of the shares of Class A common stock were offered by Seer.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Cowen acted as lead book-running managers for the offering.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, SEER reached a trading volume of 1273249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seer Inc. is set at 13.15

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

