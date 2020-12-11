Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] is 733.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] traded at a high on 12/10/20, posting a 5.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.34. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Riot Blockchain Announces Appointment of New Director.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot” or the “Company”), one of the few Nasdaq listed public cryptocurrency mining companies in the United States, is pleased to announce that Hubert Marleau has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective, to fill the previously announced vacancy.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Mr. Marleau, age 76, is a veteran capital markets professional, corporate director, and Chair of the Marleau Lecture Series on Economic and Monetary Policy at the University of Ottawa. Currently, he serves as Chief Economist at Palos Management, a boutique investment management firm headquartered in Montreal, Canada. In addition to a career in the capital markets that has spanned over five decades, Mr. Marleau has previously served as a Governor of the Montreal and Vancouver stock exchanges, and as a Director of the Listing Committee for the Toronto Stock Exchange and Director of the Investment Dealers Association of Canada (now known as IIROC).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12002414 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Riot Blockchain Inc. stands at 17.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.07%.

The market cap for RIOT stock reached $459.53 million, with 50.93 million shares outstanding and 49.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.32M shares, RIOT reached a trading volume of 12002414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

How has RIOT stock performed recently?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 170.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 307.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 607.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.67 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.95, while it was recorded at 9.74 for the last single week of trading, and 2.87 for the last 200 days.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.88 and a Gross Margin at +9.08. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -293.10.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -52.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -118.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.40. Additionally, RIOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$3,339,833 per employee.Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.20 and a Current Ratio set at 32.20.

Earnings analysis for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]

There are presently around $58 million, or 12.70% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,106,674, which is approximately 118.689% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 774,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.23 million in RIOT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $7.01 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 69.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 3,971,028 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 642,877 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,623,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,237,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,172,062 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 424,389 shares during the same period.