Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] is 709.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Retractable Technologies Inc. [AMEX: RVP] traded at a high on 12/10/20, posting a 21.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.14. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports Increased Income and Sales for Third Quarter Of 2020.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) reports that its operating income was $10.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to an operating income for the same period last year of $978 thousand and that income applicable to common shareholders was $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter, Retractable had an increase in net sales of approximately $15.5 million over the prior period, of which $12.9 million is attributable to sales to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a previously reported $83.8 million delivery order (the “HHS Order”).

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Retractable also reports the following results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3384284 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Retractable Technologies Inc. stands at 14.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.03%.

The market cap for RVP stock reached $410.57 million, with 33.37 million shares outstanding and 13.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 691.29K shares, RVP reached a trading volume of 3384284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Retractable Technologies Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVP in the course of the last twelve months was 342.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has RVP stock performed recently?

Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.40. With this latest performance, RVP shares gained by 47.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 773.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.08 for Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.11, while it was recorded at 10.35 for the last single week of trading, and 6.44 for the last 200 days.

Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.11 and a Gross Margin at +33.83. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.53.

Return on Total Capital for RVP is now 9.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.53. Additionally, RVP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] managed to generate an average of $22,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Retractable Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]

There are presently around $58 million, or 22.30% of RVP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,614,368, which is approximately 4.7% of the company’s market cap and around 42.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 957,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.62 million in RVP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.91 million in RVP stock with ownership of nearly 10.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Retractable Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Retractable Technologies Inc. [AMEX:RVP] by around 1,288,447 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 705,618 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,803,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,797,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVP stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 319,611 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 326,925 shares during the same period.